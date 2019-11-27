GN Focus highlights some unique study options to give you a head start in life

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, RIT Dubai

This programme at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) provides a solid foundation in mechanical engineering fundamentals along with knowledge in a wide range of subjects — from energy systems and air conditioning to design of machinery and system controls. It helps you build the learning, thinking and problem-solving abilities needed to adapt, develop and exercise responsible leadership through times of rapid change.

Eligibility Admission to the university is selective and the process is personal.

Duration Four years + Co-op

Course fee Dh62,000 per year; scholarships are available

Rit.edu

Bachelor of Pharmacy, Ajman University

It prepares students for a career in pharmacy by providing them with the scientific background, clinical and technical skills that they will need to successfully complete their programme. The programme enables students to acquire the behaviour, and moral and ethical attitudes they will need to practice the profession competently and ethically.

Eligibility Secondary school certificate with a minimum average point of 70 per cent (science/advanced); IELTS with 5 points score or TOEFL test certificate with a minimum score of 500 points.

Duration Four years with 160 credit hours.

Course fee Dh1,575 per one credit hour; Dh61,000 annually.

Ajman.ac.ae

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), American University in Dubai

The curriculum focuses on the foundations of business principles such as financial accounting, economics, business law and entrepreneurship before moving into one of five majors — accounting, advertising and integrated marketing communications, economics, finance, management and marketing.

Eligibility Official school records (grade 10,11,12) and grade 12 records must be attested; Academic IELTS overall score of 6.5 or TOEFL Internet-based score of 79.

Duration Four years.

Course fee (12-16 credits) per semester; Dh46,515.

Aud.edu

B.E. Chemical Engineering, BITS Pilani, Dubai

With a mix of mandatory and elective courses, the programme trains students to gain expertise in various areas of chemical engineering including petroleum and petrochemicals, renewable energy, environmental engineering, nanoscience and more. Last date to apply is December 10.

Eligibility Minimum 60 per cent overall aggregate in grade 12 and a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent in physics, chemistry and mathematics.

Duration Four years.

Course fee Dh22,500 per semester (two semesters in a year).

Bits-pilani.ac.in/dubai

Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a major in Criminology, Murdoch University Dubai

This distinctive and exclusive double major programme allows students to learn established psychological knowledge and methods of investigation, along with the latest developments and exciting new trends in the human behaviour and cognitive world. They also develop a broad understanding of the theories of crime with a particular focus on the psychology of criminal behaviour and the environmental factors, which give rise to crime.

Eligibility Contact the university admissions team for entry requirements.

Duration Three years with the option to fast-track.

Course fee Dh172,200 (VAT Inclusive).

Murdochuniversitydubai.com

Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD), Gulf Medical University

The undergraduate programme at Gulf Medical University’s College of Dentistry trains students to become competent dentists, and practice dentistry with the highest level of ethical and moral standards. It’s tailored to meet the needs of the dental students in the region and prepares a generation of general dental practitioners with clinical competency.

Eligibility Overall minimum score of 80 per cent in the 12th Grade (UAE) or equivalent.

Duration Five years.

Course fee Dh120,000 per year.

Gmu.ac.ae

Master of Global Business (MGB), SP Jain School of Global Management

This programme allows students to develop cross-cultural understanding while gaining real-world experience and engaging with some of the world’s top companies. It trains students to appreciate and adapt to different business environments, cultures and markets, preparing them for a lifetime of decision-making and leadership.

Eligibility Candidates with 0-3 years of work experience.

Duration 16-month full-time programme, taking place in Singapore (four months), Sydney (four months), Dubai (four months) and internship (four months).

Course fee Dh92,870 plus registration fee Dh18,500.

Spjain.ae

MA Human Resource Management and Development, Middlesex University Dubai

The programme focuses on areas such as strategy, people resourcing, reward management, employment relations and leadership. It trains students to develop the knowledge, critical thinking and ability to apply theory to practice. Accredited by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), the course ensures students meet internationally recognised HR benchmarks.

Eligibility Second class honours degree 2:2 or above in an appropriate subject with an applied quantitative element.

Duration Two years part-time programme, evening classes from 6.30pm allowing flexible study.

Course fee Dh96,900; enrol by November 30 and receive a 20 per cent HR Study Grant.

Mdx.ac.ae

Bachelor of Arts in Creative Industries, Canadian University Dubai

This creative leadership degree programme in association with Faculty of Communication and Design, Ryerson University Canada, helps students shape and lead the UAE’s creative sectors by selecting concentrations in fashion, interior design, media business and communication studies.

Eligibility Year 12.

Duration Four years.

Course fee Dh68,386.50 (per year; VAT inclusive) Up to 20 per cent fee reduction for the first cohort of students when applying now for Spring 2020.

Bachelor of Business Administration, Emirates Canadian University College

This programme trains students on the technical, communication, and teamwork that needed in the business world to succeed today. The programme applies great significance on teaching, lab practice, research, scholarship and service to the society. This has four major choices — accounting; finance and banking; real estate development and investment; human resource management (under the accreditation process).

Eligibility UAE High Secondary School Certificate or its equivalent with minimum score 60 per cent; English proficiency TOEFL 500 or IELTS Band 5.0.

Duration Four years.

Course fee Dh2,925 per subject (40 subjects)

Ecuc.ac.ae

Bachelor’s in healthcare management, MENA College of Management (MCM)

The programme trains students on various mechanisms that affect the day-to-day operations of healthcare centres, such as training, accounting, quality management, and human resources. They also gain an overview of the laws and policies that affect management operations within hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Eligibility Minimum score of 60 per cent in the UAE Secondary School Certificate or its equivalent.

Duration Four years.

Course fee Dh138,600 (126 credit hours); up to 50 per cent scholarships on tuition fees for freshmen and transferees (T&C apply)

Mcm.ac.ae

The University of Sharjah (UoS)

UoS is among the most reputable and comprehensive universities in the Middle East and globally. UoS has 15 colleges offering quality programmes in the field of Sharia and Islamic studies, humanities and social sciences, business administration, engineering, health sciences, fine arts and design, communication, medicine, dental medicine, pharmacy, and computing and informatics. The university has 107 academic programmes — 64 BSc, 30 MSc, and 13 PhD programmes.