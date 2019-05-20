If there’s one thing people know about me, it’s that I hate standing in long queues. But if I have to stand in a queue for a reason, it would be to buy Harry Styles’ concert ticket or get to meet him.

He is a British singer and actor who used to be in the band One Direction, but has now earned his name and fame as a solo artist. Harry has been my favourite singer since I was 10 years old. After the hiatus with One Direction, he has risen to be one of the greatest rock stars of this generation and also one of the most popular in the Hollywood music industry. I have seen hundreds of You Tube videos, and read thousands of reviews and I have learnt that Harry’s energy, enthusiasm and charisma never cease to excite his fans. Not only is he an amazing singer, but also a philanthropist and a huge inspiration to girls and boys of all ages.