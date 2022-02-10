Dubai: In the presence of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of Dubai Council, in partnership with Bulgari Group, the leading Italian brand in the world of jewellery and luxury, announced the winner of the first Bulgari Contemporary Art Award at a ceremony held at the Italy Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai. The winner was chosen from a shortlist of three art pieces selected by the jury of the Award.

During the ceremony, Sheikha Latifa met the jury members and praised their efforts throughout the award’s journey and their distinguished creative achievements. She said Dubai Culture was keen to draw from global expertise to support creativity and talent in the country and enrich the emirate’s creative landscape. Sheikha Latifa and the jury members also discussed the progress of the inaugural edition of the award and the contesting artworks.

Among the 15 artworks, the committee chose three artists to compete in the final list: Emirati artist Juma AlHaj, Dubai-based Jordanian artist Kamal Alzubi, and Dubai-based Iranian-American artist Nima Nabavi.

‘Thrilled to have won’

Nabavi received a trophy that celebrates the aesthetic and cultural dialogue between Rome and Dubai by combining the silhouette inspired by Bulgari’s iconic doorways and storefronts with architectural ornaments inspired by Al Fahidi and Al Shindagha Historical Neighbourhoods in the emirate. The trophy was designed by Emirati designer Kamla AlOlama and produced by Asateer, an Emirati studio founded by Mohammed AlSuwaidi.

On winning the award, Nabavi said: “I am thrilled to have won the Bulgari Contemporary Art Award. It means so much to me to win this award in the city I grew up in and to be a part of Expo and Dubai’s cultural conversation. I have benefited from Dubai’s past and I am excited to be contributing to its future as well.”

The winning artwork will be exhibited at the Italy Pavilion in Expo 2020.

Creative and innovative

The Award ceremony was attended by Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture; Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul-General, Italian Consulate (Dubai); Paolo Glisenti, Italy’s Commissioner-General for Expo 2020 Dubai; Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture; Jean Christophe Babin, Group CEO of Bulgari; and Lucia Boscaini, Brand Curator at Bulgari.

Bin Kharbash congratulated the three shortlisted candidates, wishing them further success and stressing that their achievements inspire talent across the country to be creative and innovative. He also said that Dubai Culture’s support for the Award reflects its keenness to support initiatives that bring about positive change in society and enrich the emirate’s vibrant artistic and cultural scene.

“Through our support for the award, we also look forward to supporting and inspiring talent, stimulating their energies and helping them embark on their respective creative projects, which reflects the essence of our vision to cement the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent,” he added.

‘Nurture the vision of cultural dialogue’

Babin commented: “It has been such a privilege for Bulgari to inspire these talented artists, each of whom expressed their unbridled creativity in a distinctive way. Art is indeed the most universal language, connecting people through beauty and passionate ideas. Bulgari found the perfect partner in Dubai Culture to nurture the vision of cultural dialogue among people and generations.”

On February 8, a panel of three experts, including Giuseppe Moscatello, Nujoom Alghanem and Patricia Millns FRSA, visited the exhibition that was held to celebrate the competing works participating in the award from February 3-8 at the Van de Goudenberg Art Gallery in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Distinguished jury members