The performance will have an element of sustainability, as it’s in support of Expo’s Programme for People and Planet and in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The popular group, led by frontman Chris Martin, will perform as part of Expo 2020’s Infinite Nights Series at Al Wasl Plaza and it will be streamed online around the world.

Coldplay performing in Abu Dhabi in 2011. Image Credit: GN Archives

“As a band, we always try to put togetherness and sustainability at the heart of everything we do,” Coldplay said in a statement. “It’s an honour to be invited to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai Infinite Nights for a special celebration of these two themes.”

This isn’t their first time performing in the UAE. Coldplay has performed here multiple times — the most recent one being their New Year’s Eve gig in Abu Dhabi in 2016.

Coldplay formed in London in 1996 and have gone on to charm the world with their unique pop rock sound, moving lyrics and stage presence. Some of their most popular tracks include ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Fix You’ and ‘Viva La Vida’. Their most recent album was the October 2021 release ‘Music of the Spheres’.

In March 2022, the four-piece band — comprising vocalist and pianist Chris Martin; guitarist Jonny Buckland; bassist Guy Berryman; and drummer Will Champion — will kick off their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’. According to a statement, the tour has taken two years of planning, with Coldplay working with a range of environmental experts to incorporate initiatives that aim to lower carbon emissions by as much as 50 per cent compared to the band’s previous tours.

Coldplay said: “We would love to return to the UAE as part of our Music of the Spheres world tour. Our dream would be to partner with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to power our entire show with local renewable energy sources, and to develop other meaningful sustainability initiatives around the concert.”

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister for Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate, said in a statement: “I am delighted that Coldplay has chosen to use its considerable popularity to engage with its fanbase in promoting sustainable development and a brighter, lower-carbon future.”

Don’t miss it!