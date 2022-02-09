Two of the Philippine’s biggest musicians are headed to Expo 2020 Dubai for two nights of their greatest hits.

Rock star Bamboo will take to the Jubilee Stage on February 11, while songstress Moira Dela Torre will perform at the same venue on February 14.

Both performers are well known in their home countries and around the world, and have performed in the UAE before. Bamboo and Dela Torre were part of the line-up for the 1MX Dubai 2021 concert in December 2021.

Bamboo is a legendary singer-songwriter who started his career as the vocalist and frontman of the alt rock band Rivermaya. Some of his biggest hits include ‘Kailan’, ‘Hudas’ and ‘Probinsyana’.

Dela Torre is an award-winning star whose is one of the most streamed Filipina artists and was the most followed OPM (Original Pilipino Music) artist on Spotify in 2021. She has won hearts with her evocative vocal style and touching lyrics, and is best known for songs such as ‘Ikaw at Ako’, ‘Tagu-Taguan’ and ‘Mabagal’.

Talking to Gulf News at the 1MX Dubai press event last year, Bamboo opened up about being labelled as a rocker.

“I’ve always been someone who’s grown up in two worlds — in Manila and in San Francisco in the US. I’m a child of that. So there’s a large influence of hip hop, R’n’B music ... So I never considered myself a rock artist,” he said. “That’s a label somebody gave me ... but myself I’m just an artist. I’m just a musician. I play what I want to play.”

At the same event, Dela Torre got candid about her songwriting process.

“I do write most of my songs from authentic experiences,” she said at the time. “I think it’s really important for us writers to really come from real places. There’s something so validating when what you listen to is from a real place.”

If their gig in December was anything to go by, their upcoming concerts are sure to audiences away again.

Don’t miss it!