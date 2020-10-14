All students in Dubai must declare their travel history and produce negative COVID-19 test report before attending campuses. Photo of illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: WAM/file

Dubai: Students and staff returning to Dubai schools and universities after their holiday or travel abroad must submit a negative PCR test for COVID-19 with a 48-hour validity before they can join face-to-face classes on campus, according to an official update on Wednesday.

The update, announced on the website of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), follows on from an August directive asking them to declare their travel history and health status as part of the COVID-19 control measures as schools reopened after closing in March.

On Wednesday, the KHDA reiterated that all students and staff must declare recent travel history by completing a Dubai Health Authority (DHA) form online on DHA’s website. These forms will be kept on file by schools and universities. The KHDA added that all students and staff who have returned from travel abroad require a negative PCR test with a 48-hour validity in order to resume learning or working at school or university.

What if they don’t have a negative result?

“If students do not have a negative PCR test result with a 48-hour validity, they will be required to access distance learning for 14 days from their arrival date. Students who would like to resume on-site learning without completing their 14-day quarantine, should produce a negative PCR test,” the update said.

Where can the test be done?

“The PCR test may be done at a Dubai Airport or an approved DHA testing facility within the emirate. Please follow up on the social media channels of DHA for the latest updates on testing centres and other COVID-19 related information.”