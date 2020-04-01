File photo: Students getting down from a school bus in Dubai. For illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai/Sharjah: Education authorities in Dubai and Sharjah announced on Wednesday that all schools must refund the third semester transportation fees to parents.

A recent announcement made by Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) states that bus fees for Term 1 for all Indian and Pakistani schools will be refunded as their new academic session is due to begin on April 5.

The move is in line with the efforts by KHDA to address parents' concerns regarding bus fees as children continue to purse distance learning from their homes as part of on-going measures to curb the coronavirus.

Sharjah

Meanwhile, the Sharjah Private Education Authority has also issued two circulars on Wednesday to private and Asian schools in the emirate covering the refund issue.

The announcement states that private schools must refund transportation and nutrition fees, and any other fees that the students and their parents will not benefit from in the third semester.

Parents, on the other hand, should pay the remaining tuition fees for the whole academic year, effective from April 5, according to the authority.