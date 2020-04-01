Dubai/Sharjah: Education authorities in Dubai and Sharjah announced on Wednesday that all schools must refund the third semester transportation fees to parents.
A recent announcement made by Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) states that bus fees for Term 1 for all Indian and Pakistani schools will be refunded as their new academic session is due to begin on April 5.
The move is in line with the efforts by KHDA to address parents' concerns regarding bus fees as children continue to purse distance learning from their homes as part of on-going measures to curb the coronavirus.
Sharjah
Meanwhile, the Sharjah Private Education Authority has also issued two circulars on Wednesday to private and Asian schools in the emirate covering the refund issue.
The announcement states that private schools must refund transportation and nutrition fees, and any other fees that the students and their parents will not benefit from in the third semester.
Parents, on the other hand, should pay the remaining tuition fees for the whole academic year, effective from April 5, according to the authority.
The circular states that Asian schools should not collect transportation and nutrition fees, and any other fees that the students and their parents will not benefit from in the first semester which will begin on April 5. Only tuition fees are to be collected, according to the Sharjah Private Education Authority.