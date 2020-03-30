According to parents of students studing at GEMS schools in the UAE, they received a circular from the the UAE-based School Transport Services on Sunday, saying, “Regardless of the terms and conditions relating to bus fees, no bus fees will be charged for April or any future months until schools reopen and bus services recommence. In order to reduce the administrative burden and in light of schools still being in lockdown and the majority of our employees working remotely, we will hold any payments that you may have already provided to us for April and onwards, and advance them for the next school period of when services return to normal. You will not need to discontinue the service and re-register.”