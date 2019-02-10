Abu Dhabi, UAE – 10 February, 2019: The International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), the global leader in proactive species conservation which oversees one of the world's largest multi-region conservation projects to increase wild populations of the houbara species in its natural habitats, has rolled out an alternative classroom programme to engage UAE school students in the importance of conserving and protecting the vulnerable bustard, which is a mainstay of UAE wildlife.PHOTO: The International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 10 February, 2019: The International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), the global leader in proactive species conservation which oversees one of the world's largest multi-region conservation projects to increase wild populations of the houbara species in its natural habitats, has rolled out an alternative classroom programme to engage UAE school students in the importance of conserving and protecting the vulnerable bustard, which is a mainstay of UAE wildlife.PHOTO: The International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) Image Credit: