Dubai: Athletes of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 were welcomed in Dubai under the Hosting Town Programme.

The delegations were welcomed by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council.

Shaikh Hamdan said hosting the Special Olympics represents a new success story for the UAE, under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. He also said hosting the games is another testimony to the UAE’s exceptional ability to organise global events.

Shaikh Hamdan expressed his happiness at Dubai’s participation’s in the Special Olympics through the Hosting Town Programme, to be held from March 7 to 11. The programme provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the UAE’s vision to create inclusive communities and showcase the country’s diversity and harmony.

Welcoming the delegations, Shaikh Hamdan said: “Dubai’s contribution to the event is a source of pride, and we are eager to welcome guests from all over the world. We have spared no efforts to ensure the success of this phase of the event. We are confident that the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 will be a great success.”

He added that the Host Town Programme gives delegations the opportunity to experience Emirati hospitality, customs and traditions. It also helps to spread the spirit of the Special Olympics all over the UAE. The programme will help athletes familiarise themselves with their new environment before the start of the Games through sports, cultural, art and community events.

“People of determination have a strong will to face challenges and turn them into opportunities. Their decision to compete in sports events shows their strong will and determination, which is something that deserves praise. These heroes are role models for achieving the highest success through determination and persistence despite facing challenges.”