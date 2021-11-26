Dubai: With three words — ‘Let’s do it’ — Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, led tens of thousands of runners of various nationalities, ages and abilities who turned Sheikh Zayed Road into one “giant running track” for the annual Dubai Run.
For one morning only, the city’s biggest, free-to-enter fun run on the penultimate day of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021 saw thousands of people occupying a part of Dubai’s major highway. They ran, walked, hopped, danced and took numerous photos and videos as they went past some of Dubai’s iconic buildings and landmarks along Sheikh Zayed Road.
Before the start of the run, Sheikh Hamdan, the man behind the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, took to his official Instagram (IG) and posted his running kit, with number 3 bib.
Sheikh Hamdan arrived on site at 5.44am and captioned his IG story — ‘Ready for Dubai Run 2021’. Like all the runners, he started near the Museum of the Future and before conquering the road, he took a selfie with eager and jubilant runners and captioned it — ‘Let’s do it’.
He then ended his IG story with a photo showing a mammoth crowd of runners and health enthusiasts occupying Sheikh Zayed Road.