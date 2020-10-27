A virtual workshop organised by the Dubai Press Club Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Press Club has concluded a series of virtual workshops in its third edition of the Media National Youth Programme (MNYP). The workshops explored the key changes and emerging trends in the radio and TV sectors. The sessions discussed the impact of digital media on the growth of the two industries.

A joint initiative of Dubai Press Club and Watani Al Emarat Foundation, the MNYP seeks to equip young media students and professionals in the UAE with the latest tools and skills needed to excel in the industry.

Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Dubai Press Club, commented on the growing interest by young media graduates to work for radio and TV. “At [Dubai Press Club], we are keen to empower youth by honing their skills through specialised training programmes so they can be prepared to meet the needs of the current labour market,” she said.

“The interactive virtual sessions featured the participation of prominent experts in the region, who led discussions on the future of radio and TV. Organising the workshops is part of our commitment to equip both aspiring and existing young professionals with the competencies needed to achieve the highest levels of excellence in a rapidly changing environment,” Buhumaid added.

Notable names

Director General of MBC Group Ali Jaber was among the line-up of professionals.

Ali Jaber In his session, titled ‘New Media Trends in the Region’, Jaber shed light on the growing importance of digital platforms and the exponential changes the TV industry has seen in the last few years. Jaber noted that young media professionals must explore these developments closely in order to understand the requirements of the labour market.

Another expert at the programme was television presenter Nadim Koteich.

Nadim Koteich Through sharing his personal experience as a TV presenter, he hosted a session titled ‘Forging a New Media Path’. The session included practical training in TV presenting and ways to enhance one’s media presence.

Writer and political analyst, Abdullah Junaid was also among those in the lineup.

Abdullah Junaid He underlined the importance for participants to develop their “critical thinking” skills in an interactive session titled ‘Establishing Your Media Presence in a Visual and Interactive Era’. The session also discussed the basics of debating and how to create a strong persuasive argument as an official spokesperson.

During an inspirational talk, Egyptian TV presenter Moataz Al Demerdash spoke about the growth of his career on Arab television.

Moataz Al Demerdash Al Demerdash shared his experience with participants on how to become an influential speaker and keep the audience captivated.

Wael Habbal, Senior Sound Engineer at MBC Group, held an interactive session which covered the fundamentals of voice over commentary and narration.

Wael Habbal The session also provided participants with training on how to read and analyse the text and be in control of their pitch, volume and breath while doing voice overs.