Dubai: Dubai Police is showcasing six specialised services at the on-going three-day Airport Show 2024 being held the Dubai World Trade Centre, which runs from May 14 to 16, 2024.

The force highlights its latest accomplishments and smart services, enhancing passenger and customer needs while strengthening airport security, particularly through advanced baggage and cargo screening practices.

As part of their participation, Dubai Police is showcasing six specialised services, namely: the Dubai Civil Aviation Security Centre in the General Department of Airport Security, the VIP Protection Department, the Explosives Security Department, the Security Inspection Department K9 Unit, the 901 Call Centre, and the Tourist Police Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigations.

Specialised services

Col. Engineer Marwan Mohammed Singel, Director of the Dubai Civil Aviation Security Centre at Dubai Police, reaffirmed the unwavering dedication of the General Department of Airport Security to participate in the Airport Show annually.

He emphasised that the Airport Show is an invaluable platform for displaying Dubai Police’s specialised services in security inspections.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Security Centre equips its staff with the necessary skills to deliver optimal service to visitors and travellers. Image Credit: Supplied

The event also offers an opportunity to learn from industry best practices and establish strategic partnerships that significantly enhance security and safety, as well as ensure the utmost satisfaction of visitors and passengers.

Col. Singel stated that the Dubai Civil Aviation Security Centre, under the guidance of Major General Ali Atiq Bin Lahej, Acting Assistant Commandant for Ports Affairs, is participating in the Airport Show with a diverse range of specialised aviation security training programmes, spanning from foundational to advanced levels, and a selection of training modules that have received certification from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Crucial role

“The centre is also highlighting its latest accomplishments and smart services, which cater to the needs of passengers and customers and strengthen airport security and safety, particularly through effective baggage and cargo screening practices,” he continued.

Furthermore, Col. Singel emphasised the crucial role of the Dubai Civil Aviation Security Centre in enhancing airport security.

He highlighted that through its specialised departments, units, state-of-the-art technologies, and comprehensive training programmes for personnel, the centre equips its staff with the necessary skills to deliver optimal service to visitors and travellers.

“This comprehensive approach ensures the enhancement of security and safety while simultaneously prioritising the utmost satisfaction of all individuals within this category,” he concluded.

Virtual training programme

The Dubai Police Stand also showcases the XRT virtual training programme designed to train airport X-ray device users.

This programme offers trainees a seamless and immersive experience in practising the operation of the actual device.