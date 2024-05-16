Dubai: The Dubai Police People of Determination (POD) Council has achieved a 100 per cent “accessibility” certification, becoming the first government institution in the emirate to achieve the milestone, as it continues to pioneer inclusion and empowerment.

Major Abdullah Hamad Al Shamsi, the head of the Dubai Police People of Determination Empowerment Council, highlighted that the council has quickly achieved significant milestones in empowering people of determination.

The council received a 100 per cent score on the “Accessibility” certification awarded by Dubai Municipality in 2023.

The Dubai Police People of Determination (PoD) Council has set forth five main initiatives: inclusive access, empowerment, full integration, protection, and leadership. Image Credit: Supplied

Pioneer

“The aim is for Dubai Police to be seen as a pioneer in being disability-friendly and a main reference in fostering a culture of community responsibility based on the best local and international practices promoting sustainable development,” he said.

Al Shamsi explained that the council’s strategy aligns with Dubai Police’s overall goals, the Dubai Strategy for People of Determination, the Dubai 2033 Plan, the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

5 initiatives

“The Council has set forth five main initiatives: inclusive access, empowerment, full integration, protection, and leadership. These initiatives aim to activate national policies, ensure the effectiveness of services provided to people of determination, and incorporate them innovatively and sustainably into digital services, future job roles, and in making buildings more accessible and inclusive,” he said.

Work environment excellence

Al Shamsi emphasised the council’s goal to integrate and empower people of determination through innovative, pioneering, and sustainable methods.

“The council is committed to providing exceptional and smart services according to international best practices and developing an inclusive work environment that ensures equitable access without discrimination.”

Inclusive access

Captain Muhammad Al Mazrouei, deputy head of the Council, noted that among the five initiatives, inclusive access focuses on preparing buildings, facilities, services, communication, and information tools at Dubai Police to meet the specifications of the Dubai Code, ensuring readiness for emergencies and evacuations.

Major Abdullah Hamad Al Shamsi (right), head of the Dubai Police People of Determination Empowerment Council, and Captain Muhammad Al Mazrouei, deputy head of the Council. Image Credit: Supplied

He confirmed: “This initiative enabled the modification of 40 buildings to meet these standards, achieving 100% accessibility in 2023.”

Empowerment

In the empowerment initiative, Al Mazrouei stated that the aim is to conduct effective training courses to enhance the skills of employees of determination and frontline staff, elevating their career potential and productivity.

He highlighted, “The initiative included 113 training courses in 2023, helping 15 determined leaders achieve significant positions and earning 18 awards for professional excellence.”

Full Integration

The full integration initiative focuses on employing people of determination per established institutional frameworks and conducting community events to achieve complete societal integration.

In 2023, the initiative successfully employed people of determination at a rate of 13.4% of total job vacancies and conducted 75 community initiatives.

Protection

The protection initiative develops specialised plans and programs for criminal investigations involving people of determination. It offers security services using innovative technical tools that ensure privacy and optimal handling of their cases.

Leadership