Official logo Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Press Club will organise the inaugural edition of Dubai PodFest, the first event of its kind dedicated to podcasting in the region, on November 14.

The event will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: Supplied

Featuring the participation of a number of prominent podcasters, audio content creators and leading organisations in the industry, the event will take place at the Dubai Press Club at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Growth opportunities

The first edition of the event will explore the future of podcasting in the region and the massive growth opportunities available in the sector. The event will also highlight the experiences of various podcasters from across the Arab world and discuss their roles in promoting positive content and inspirational stories.

Mona Al Marri, President of Dubai Press Club, said: “The hosting of the region’s largest gathering for podcasters underlines Dubai’s leading position as a global hub for digital media and creative content development. It also reflects Dubai Press Club’s keenness to support the development of the media sector by collaborating with leading organisations and platforms in the industry.”

Mona Al Marri Image Credit: Supplied

Al Marri stressed the importance of strengthening the growth of the sector and further enhancing the quality of podcasting content in the region.

She added that Dubai Press Club will be announcing a series of projects and initiatives to support podcasters and aspiring content creators in the Arab world and provide them with the tools and platforms required to raise excellence. “Dubai PodFest will serve as an enriching platform for participants to share their perspectives on current trends and the future of podcasting in the region."

What is a Podcast? A podcast is an audio programme disseminated over the internet that can be subscribed to in such a manner that future programmes in the series are automatically downloaded. Subscribers typically transfer downloaded files to their smartphones or computers for later playback. The name podcast derives from a combination of iPod and broadcast.

Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Dubai Press Club, said: “The Dubai PodFest is being organised as part of Dubai Press Club’s keenness to stay abreast of the rapid transformation in the media landscape and support podcasters in the Arab world by highlighting the importance of this growing sector.”

Maitha Buhumaid Image Credit: Supplied