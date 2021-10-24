Dubai: With residents heading to the desert for picnics during the coming winter, Dubai Municipality has launched an awareness campaign to keep the desert clean.
The campaign will see field visits and social media messages promoting the safe disposal of barbecue waste.
Through this campaign, a specialised team will implement a daily cleaning programme around the clock. Also, an advertisement and an awareness video will be published via e-mail to all Dubai government employees.
Additionally, special waste bins resistant to fire and heat will be provided to contain leftover coal from barbecues.
‘Our Desert is Beautiful’
Dubai Municipality’s ‘Our Desert is Beautiful’ campaign will continue until March next year. The initiative also comes in line with the ‘Sustainability’ theme of Expo 2020 Dubai, which is expected to draw millions of visitors to the emirate.
The municipality said: “Hence, it is a must to remind and point out the importance of the commitment of visitors to desert areas and camping sites to maintain the cleanliness and beauty of these wonderful natural places, as it is everyone’s responsibility and duty of maintaining their cleanliness and sustainability, which are not limited to government agencies.”
During the previous edition of the campaign, the municipality carried out 88 field visits to raise public awareness in various desert areas, which also benefitted more than 22,000 guests at resorts.