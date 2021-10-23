1 of 10
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams speaks during the grand opening of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, a skyscraper observatory on Manhattan's iconic 42nd Street, in New York.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
Lava flows from a volcano destroying houses at La Laguna neighbourhood on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain. A second tongue of lava is expected to reach the Atlantic today and release more toxic gases into the atmosphere, an event which will lead to the home confinement of some nearby towns.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
Pope Francis greets a group of nuns during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
A protester is detained by police officers following a demonstration at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos Nigeria. Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country's largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against police brutality.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
White scarves representing people who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil are hung over a field to protest the government's health policies outside Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. The scarves will be given to members of the Senate Parliamentary Inquiry Commission who are investigating President Jair Bolsonaro's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, right, playing the role of the High Priestess, holds the torch during the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Beijing, China, which will host the Feb. 4-20, 2022 Winter Olympics.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
A man wearing a Grinch costume poses for a photo at the Fair of Horror, Superheros and Anime, in Bogota, Colombia.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
A cosplayer looks at a baby during the Comic Con event in Prague, Czech Republic. The Comic Con is a three day celebration of modern pop-culture and attracts large crowds of enthusiasts.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
The Capitol is seen at sunrise, in Washington.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
A couple takes photos as the sun rises at Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Image Credit: AP