Dubai: More than 10,000 people celebrated the Filipino community in the UAE at an event in Dubai today.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority, Alfonso Ferdinand, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the UAE; and Renato Duenas, Philippine Consul-General in the UAE, witnessed the celebration at Dubai World Trade Centre, organised by ‘UAE Loves Philippines’ in cooperation with a number of strategic partners.

The event comes in line with the UAE’s efforts to strength the values of tolerance and coexistence, as an important component of the Emirati society.

The celebration, which came in cooperation with the Dubai Police; BDO Unibank; Emirates NBD Direct Remit; Mahzooz; Chamber of Real Estate Builders Association; Western Union; and the Filipino Chanel, reflected the historical and close relations between the two friendly countries, in various sectors.

Spirit of diversity

Buhumaid: “We gather here to commemorate the rich history and extraordinary journey of the Filipino people towards freedom while also acknowledging the vibrant spirit of diversity and inclusivity that defines the tapestry of the United Arab Emirates.”

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid Image Credit: Supplied

She added: “The United Arab Emirates, a nation renowned for its warm embrace of different cultures, nationalities, and backgrounds, stands as a shining example of a society that thrives on diversity. It is a place where people from all walks of life come together to build a harmonious and prosperous community. The cosmopolitan nature of the United Arab Emirates allows us to celebrate our differences while fostering an environment of tolerance and understanding.”

Buhumaid said that the Philippines, a nation with a storied past and a resilient people, has played an integral role in the fabric of the UAE’s development. “The Filipino community, with its vibrant culture, strong work ethic, and unwavering dedication, has made invaluable contributions to the growth and progress of this great country.”

Ambassador Ferdinand said: “The visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his full support and recognition of the Filipino people’s contributions to the country’s economy and in the fabric of UAE’s vibrant multicultural society, are the very reasons why Filipinos have chosen the UAE as their second home.”

Ambassador Ferdinand Image Credit: Supplied

The event represented an occasion where the Filipino community in the UAE connected and showcased their culture.

Shows and games

This year’s celebration witnessed the participation of a group of diplomatic, economic, social and public figures, as well as a number of businessmen, entrepreneurs and Filipino families residing in the country. The agenda included artistic and musical shows, games and more, and witnessed a performance by Filipino actors and musicians, in addition to a group of actors and artists from the UAE.

A performance during the celebration Image Credit: Supplied