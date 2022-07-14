Dubai: This summer, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) will have a unique programme in Arabic and English, including physical and virtual tours of Etihad Museum, to grant participants the opportunity to learn what it takes to become a certified cultural guide.
The ‘Certified Cultural Guide Programme’ announced on Thursday is happening at Etihad Museum from July 18-29 for students between 10 and 18. The virtual part of the programme will be held on Microsoft Teams in cooperation with Dubai 360.
Two weeks course
Over the course of two weeks, participants will learn about the various sections of the museum, developing their knowledge about the history of the UAE and the holdings of its founding fathers.
Participants will also be provided with a valuable opportunity to acquire cultural guidance skills that contribute to the development of their leadership skills and enhance their self-confidence and ability to communicate with others.
Cultural ambassador
Hanan Al Harmoodi, project manager of cultural guide programme, said: “The certified cultural guide programme aims to highlight the cultural-guide profession and raise awareness of the importance of the guide’s role as an ambassador for their country in front of visitors from all over the world. This initiative comes within the framework of Dubai Culture’s commitment to stimulating creativity and innovation among young people, discovering and developing national talents, and giving students the opportunity to invest their time in the best way during their summer vacation.”
The programme also includes theoretical exercises and practical tours of Etihad Museum, spanning five days under the supervision of certified cultural guides. The programme runs daily from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 12.30pm.