Officials at the signing ceremony. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), has announced a strategic partnership with leading international hospitality company, Jumeirah Group, to facilitate graduates in pursuing successful careers in the tourism and hospitality sectors, and forms an integral part of the industry nationalisation initiative, Medyaf. This initiative is a collaborative response to Dubai Tourism’s growth strategy and highlights the pivotal role that local talent will play in the future of Dubai’s tourism sector and its status as an exceptional world class destination.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed betweent Essa Bin Hadher, general manager of DCT and Ellen Dubois du Bellay, chief human resources officer at Jumeirah Group. The MoU will pave the way for the development and career support of DCT students and UAE nationals in various roles in the hospitality sector.

Hadher said: “The agreement will provide a major impetus to our programme to attract and train talented Emiratis for gainful employment in the tourism sector. With the world going through challenging times, it is imperative to expand the pool of local talent and we are confident that by working with industry partners of Jumeirah Group’s calibre, we will be able to achieve the goals of our industry nationalisation drive, a critical element in strengthening Dubai’s tourism workforce.”

'Key focus'

Bellay said: “The development of young local talent is a key focus for Jumeirah Group. The next generation will be crucial to the future of our company and that of the hospitality sector in the UAE, and we fully support the nation’s mission to encourage more Emiratis to consider this field as a viable career path. We also see this as a great platform to find new talent for our organisation.”