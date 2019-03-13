Dubai: Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), showcased the best of Dubai’s coffee sector at the Amsterdam Coffee Festival that took place from March 1-3 in the Dutch capital.

‘Brand Dubai Hub’ at the festival, which featured winners of the Dubai Loves Coffee competition — Nightjar, PDL Coffee, Farmers, The Espresso Lab, Home Bakery and AlChemy — offered Festival visitors an experience of the crème-de-la-crème of Dubai’s speciality coffee scene. The celebration of coffee attracted considerable interest from festival goers. Launched in December 2018, the ‘Dubai Loves Coffee’ contest invited the Dubai community to taste coffee from 23 participating speciality coffee shops and vote for their favourite outlets in three categories. More than 7,000 coffee lovers participated in the vote.