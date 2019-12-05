Dubai Police breaks two world records on Thursday - most amount of people to carry a flag and most nationalities to carry a flag Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Five thousand people from 58 nationalities gathered to break two Guinness World Records by carrying a 2,020-metre UAE flag at Dubai Police Academy on Thursday.

The first record broken was for the most amount of people to carry a banner and the second was for the most nationalities to carry a banner.

Dubai Police also claimed the banner carried is the longest national flag in the world weighing 1,200-kg, and spanning 2,020-metres by three metres. The banner flag took 208 hours to stitch over a total period of 25 days.

Dubai Police break two world records Supplied

The last known record for the world’s longest flag was set by Kuwait at 2,019-metres in February of this year, however the Guinness World Records have yet to officially confirm if Dubai have broken this record.

Brigadier Yousuf Al Adidi, director of Al Qusais Police Station said the event was to mark UAE National Day and the Year of Tolerance. The fact the flag stretched to 2,020-metres was also a nod to Dubai’s hosting of Expo 2020 next year.

Children and adults lined up early on Thursday morning to get a hold of the flag with Guinness World Record representatives, volunteers and organisers all looking on.

Officials and participants with their two certificates from the Guinness World Records Image Credit: Supplied

The event was jointly organised by Health Hub Al Futtaim and Dubai Police.

“This is a very proud moment for Dubai Police, Health Hub Al Futtaim and all the residents of UAE,” said Al Adidi.

“Dubai Police always supports and actively participates in all initiatives launched by the leadership.

The record attempts were past of Year of Tolerance and National Day celebrations with the length of the flag 2,020-metres being a nod to next year's Expo 2020 hosting in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

“The importance of tolerance, unity and peaceful co-existence between people from all walks of life living in the country is of the utmost importance,” he added.