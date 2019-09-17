Dubai: Dr Zulekha Daud, founder and chairperson, Zulekha Healthcare Group, Taher Shams, managing director and Zanubia Shams, co-chairperson, of the group have received the 10-year Gold Card residency visa.
“The UAE and its leaders have been very benevolent and supported all our endeavors since 1963 to date, because of which we have been successful in establishing a world-class healthcare system and built on developing it further at various stages. This has been my home for decades and we are privileged to be a part of this progressing nation and playing a key role in the wellbeing of the UAE residents as healthcare pioneers. I am grateful for the long-term visa privilege given to us. This makes us more responsible for the nation’s well-being as healthcare professionals and we will do our best,” said Dr Zulekha.