Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) of London in the UK has awarded Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, with a Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians (FRCP), UK.

The accolade was given in recognition of his valuable contribution and efforts to shape the healthcare service industry in GCC and India and for his more than three decades of commitment towards making quality healthcare affordable and accessible for people across geographies.

The recognition is presented by RCP, the oldest medical establishment in England, to a select number of physicians across the world who have displayed a significant contribution to the medical and healthcare profession.

The RCP is an independent, patient-centered and clinically-led organization that drives improvement in the diagnosis of disease, the care of individual patients and the health of the world’s population.

Dr. Moopen was elected as a Fellow by the RCP following a stringent review of his achievements, as well as endorsement from local and international colleagues, establishing him as an exceptional healthcare leader.

Dr. Moopen who did his MBBS and MD from the Calicut Medical College with a gold medal in Medicine further studied at Delhi University for Diploma in Chest Diseases. He then taught for five years as a lecturer in Internal Medicine at Calicut Medical College.