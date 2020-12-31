Samer Saad with his American Bully Hulkii Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An expat from Dominica in Dubai is offering a reward of Dh12,000 to anyone who can reunite him with his missing dog Hulkii.

Hulkii, a three-year-old American Bully, went missing on December 10 from his Barsha South 1 villa, said his owner Samer Saad, 32, who works in the advertising industry.

Saad said Hulkii, who is “super gentle”, probably left the villa through a side door lured by a cat or dog. He was last seen on the CCTV footage of his neighbour at 10pm on December 10. Saad, originally from Palestine, said he filed a missing dog report with Dubai Municipality, made ‘missing’ posters and spread the news on social media and alerted dog groups in the UAE.

“People may think, ‘American Bully, big dog’, but Hulkii is super gentle, he is neutered and has no aggression. He is not dangerous at all. He is the gentlest dog, even with cats and other dogs and children. I just want people to know if they see him, they shouldn’t be afraid of him; he’s not a danger at all,” Saad said. He has received some calls from people saying they may have spotted Hulkii but Saad said people should send photo or video proof so they can verify its Hulkii.

Saad said he got Hulkii from dog rescue group Para UAE seven months ago. “They found him on the street, someone had abandoned him. They took him in and they found him foster families for a while. They did all the tests needed and gave him all the vaccines and then they found me to take him in for good. He was neutered and given to me.”

Saad added that he is offering the Dh12,000 reward as Hulkii’s market value is “very high”. He said: “Some people steal a dog and just wait for the reward call or find someone to buy the dog. I’m pleased to reward that to whoever has him, please come forward and just give him to me. I appreciate people trying to find him. If anybody finds him or has a tip on him, please take a photo so we can see that is indeed him.”