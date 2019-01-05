Abu Dhabi: The Urban Planning and Municipalities Department of Abu Dhabi City Municipality and the Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) on Saturday announced that their Dh200 million roads and infrastructure project in the Abu Dhabi suburb of Madinat Zayed is almost complete, with 68 housing units set to benefit from the improved works.
Covering an area of 425,000 square metres, the project is being implemented in two parts in the MZ-12 and MZ-39 areas of the suburb.
The infrastructure works includes new roads, five power stations, an irrigation network as well as water and telecommunication networks.
Both projects began back in October 2016, with 90 per cent of works now completed in section MZ-12 and 92 per cent completed in section MZ-39.
The projects are aimed at providing residential areas with high quality infrastructure, in line with best international practices.
From the outset, the projects took into consideration infrastructure that would meet the needs of the community living there as well as the area’s continued population growth and development.
Within the same framework, both projects also monitored the quality processes during implementation, as well as the use of materials in accordance with international standards in environmental sustainability.