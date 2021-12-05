The new strategy will help attract talent and innovators from around the world and provide the right environment to establish and develop their projects in the UAE. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The Ministry of Culture and Youth on Sunday announced details of the National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries and the upcoming World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE 2021) scheduled to be held from December 7 to 9 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said the National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries has established a new phase in the future of the creative economy and lays down a strong foundation to enhance the contribution of the cultural and creative sector to achieve sustainable development It aims to enhance the UAE’s position as a global destination to attract creatives and talents and enable an ecosystem ensuring sustainability, efficiency and quality.

The strategy was recently launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai.

In a press conference on Sunday, Al Kaabi revealed that the strategy is closely linked to the 10 Principles of the 50 that will chart the course of the UAE in the next 50 years and highlights the UAE’s pivotal role in empowering and inspiring creative human competencies and contributes to the UAE being an attractive destination for innovators and creators in the creative fields. It helps attract talent and innovators from around the world and provides the right environment to establish and develop their projects in the UAE.

“We have developed strategic indicators that we aspire to achieve in the next 10 years, as we will promote cultural and creative industries, increase their size and potential, to be among the top 10 economic industries in the country, as we will increase the contribution of the cultural and creative industries sector to five percent of the GDP, raise the average income of workers in this sector, raise the average spending of families on cultural and creative goods and services.”

“We will double the number of enterprises operating in these industries, the number of jobs they provide, and we will increase the volume of exports of cultural and creative products and services,” she added.

Integrated framework

The National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) consolidates efforts at the federal and local levels to achieve the strategic objectives of institutions operating in this sector, in partnership with the government and private sectors, educational institutions and public interest institutions. The Ministry of Culture and Youth works through an integrated working system comprising several government agencies to implement this strategy in accordance with clear agendas to build a modern creative economy.

Definition of cultural, creative industries

According to the Ministry, the UAE’s CCI consists of the ideation, creation, production, distribution and dissemination of goods and services of creative expression and cultural preservation that generate and sustain the socio-economic impact.

These comprise six main sectors including cultural and natural heritage, books and press, performing arts and celebration, audiovisual and interactive media, visual arts and crafts and design and creative services, and are further divided into more than 25 sub-sectors.

This strategy is based on a clear vision aimed at increasing the socioeconomic impact and value of the cultural and creative industries sector in the UAE.

To achieve the goals, the strategy has 40 initiatives across three main segments covering: talents and creatives; professionals and business environment, and enablement of the business environment.

These include 16 initiatives aimed at talents and creatives; 10 initiatives for professionals and the business environment; and 14 initiatives for enabling the business environment.

The strategy is central to the development of the cultural and creative sector in the country and is closely linked to the ten principles of the 50 that will chart the strategic course of the country over the next five decades.

World Conference on Creative Economy

Details about the speakers at the World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE 2021) scheduled to be held in Dubai were also announced.

The launch of the National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries coincides with the International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development announced by the United Nations 2021.

Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Youth will be hosted by the UAE from December 7 to 9 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme ‘Inclusively Creative: Cultivating the Future’.

The ministry will host thought-leaders, game-changers and creative minds to from around the world.

The conference, which concludes the International Year of Creative Economy, will focus on six themes that collectively define the future of the global creative economy including: Education Unleashed, Reworking Work, Technology Transformation, Elevating the Media & Communications Landscape, Future Sustainable, and Inclusivity & Diversity. WCCE 2021 brings together different stakeholders from the creative economy to help build on inclusive and human-first foundations.

Participants will include Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who will discuss how greater accessibility into the creative economy can be achieved, locally and regionally, and Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi who will address the topic of strengthening humanity through books, while Sheikha Mai Bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities will speak about achieving sustainable cultural tourism for environmental, social and economic prosperity.

UNESCO chief at opening ceremony

Sheikha Al Zain Sabah al Naser El Sabah, chairperson and CEO of National Creative Industries Group KSCC, will discuss urban planning and place-making for the cultural and creative sector. Additionally, Audrey Azoulay, the director-general of UNESCO, will address in her opening speech, the pivotal role of the creative economy in achieving UNESCO’s sustainable development goals.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, who will discuss their vision on the importance of the creative economy and the support the government extends to for SME’s.

Another influential thought leader to look out for, is John Howkins, British author and leading strategist on creativity and innovation, whose session, entitled ‘Wider Perspectives’, will discuss how maximising cross-sector collaboration across the creative economy is the key to unlocking untapped values.

Within the theme of ‘Inclusivity and Diversity,’ a session hosted by Malcolm Gladwell, author of five New York Times bestsellers, geared towards the power of purpose and passion for independent creatives, will offer practical insights around the factors that are fundamental to a meaningful and sustainable career as an independent creative.