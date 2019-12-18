Dubai: The Indian consulate in Dubai on Wednesday announced that in view of the difficulties faced by some OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders, the Indian government has now decided to grant temporary relaxation till June 30, 2020 in some cases.

In case an OCI card holder below the age of 20 years has not got the OCI card re-issued on change of passport, he or she may travel on the strength of his or her existing OCI card bearing old passport number, subject to the condition that along with the new passport, the OCI cardholder carries the old passport mentioned in the OCI card.

Also, if an OCI card holder who has attained the age of 50 years and has got his or her passport renewed subsequently, but has not got the OCI card re-issued on renewal of passport, he or she may travel on the strength of the existing OCI card, along with the old and new passports.