Dubai: As a part of the drive to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Daiso Japan is offering hand sanitisers, gloves, masks and refillable bottle containers that will allow customers to move around freely while adhering to safety measures.

“The COVID19 outbreak has drastically changed the way people live their lives,” Daiso Japan said while offering customers various they can use in their daily activities, from cleaning to exercising, and cooking.

“We have over 800 new arrivals every month and more than 70,000 items available in store. Every member of the family is guaranteed to find what they are looking for,” said the retail concept with over 40 stores across the UAE.

Daiso Japan is offering simple exercise equipment, including ab rollers, dumbbells, sauna suits, etc. There is also a wide range of kitchenware and baking tools, starting from Disney-themed cake molds to themed plates.

The store is also stacked with a large collection of cleaning, self-care, knitting and sewing tools, organisation, and storage supplies that will come in handy during lockdowns.

Apart from an extensive range of Japanese products, the value retail concept store also stocks on glassware, crockery, DIY products, gardening tools, gifts, novelties, cosmetics, toys, stationery among others – all designed with the goal of providing fun and surprises for customers

