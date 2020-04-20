Defendant threatening to kill victim with piece of broken vase

The facade of the Dubai Court. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: A woman has been sentenced to one year in jail for attacking a housewife in a Dubai apartment and threatening to cut her throat with a broken vase, a Dubai court has heard.

The Ethiopian defendant went to the victim’s apartment in Al Barsha last November and attacked the Indian housewife as soon as she opened the door.

The defendant pushed the victim inside the apartment, closed the door and asked her for money.

“It was 4pm when I opened the door and she attacked me,” said the victim. “I told her that I’m not working and don’t have money.

“I tried to escape, but she held my neck and snatched the two necklaces causing a minor neck injury,” the victim added.

The woman fought back and bumped into a vase, which smashed.

The defendant then took a sharp piece of the vase and threatened to kill the victim.

“I pushed her and locked myself inside the bedroom. I called my husband and later the security guard came,” she added.

The security guard testified that he heard noises and the victim was yelling for help before receiving a call from the husband that his wife was being attacked.

“I went to the apartment and found the defendant inside. The victim was terrified and I alerted Dubai Police,” the security-guard added.

During investigation, the defendant claimed that she enter the victim’s apartment by mistake and decided to steal the necklace.