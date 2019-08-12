Yemeni held the Emirati girl’s hand and asked her about love as she tried to buy book

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A salesman has been acquitted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was shopping at Global Village, a Dubai court has heard.

The 20-year-old Yemeni salesman allegedly touched the 17-year-old Emirati girl’s hand while she was trying to buy a book from his stall in the Saudi pavilion in April of this year.

“I was checking the novel when he said that it talks about love,” said the girl in court records. “He asked me if I had ever loved anyone before and then he said that he would start thinking about love after seeing me.

“I returned the book to him but he held my finger and asked me to add him on Snapchat,” added the girl.

After asking him for the price of the book, he allegedly asked her what she would do if he hugged her in front of everyone at the pavilion.

A policeman said that the girl came to the police station located inside Global Village to report the incident and that he then arrested the defendant.