Official says what seem like petty offences can have life-changing consequences

Motorists in Dubai should be more careful as new advance radar installed to catch motorists not wearing seat-belts, using mobile phone while driving and sudden swerving, an official said. Image Credit: Dubai Police

Dubai: New radars have been installed to catch motorists who don’t wear seat-belts, use mobile phones and swerve suddenly, an official has said.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said, “The radar will reduce traffic offences and ensure the safety of road users across the city. The new smart devices will be installed on different roads and highways to detect drivers’ behaviour who are not committed to driving safely,” he added.

“Many road users can be victims for other drivers mistakes. Some drivers dont understand the danger of some offences thinking its minor offences. Such offences can result tragic accidents for innocent people,” Brig Al Mazroui said.

Colonel Engineer Mohammad Ali Karam, director of Traffic Technologies in the traffic department, said the new radar features artificial intelligence techniques and can be programmed to detect any violations or other wrong behaviours.