Dubai: A housemaid was sentenced to one year to be followed by deportation for sexually assaulting her employer’s five-year-old daughter, a Dubai Court of First Instance ruled on Sunday.

On February 2019, the little girl touched her mother inappropriately. “I asked why she did that and she explained that the maid had done the same to her. I was shocked,” said the 26-year-old Syrian mother.

The mother questioned the 27-year-old Filipina maid at their home in Al Muraqabbat, and the maid allegedly admitted to touching the child inappropriately.

The mother informed her husband who alerted Dubai Police about the maid who had worked with the family for 18 months.

“The maid was taking care of my two kids because I’m studying and spend long hours away from home,” said the mother.