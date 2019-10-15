A person's silhouette with a knife. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: A taxi driver, accused of stabbing his cousin to death over a heated argument, went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday.

According to official records, the 40-year-old Pakistani defendant claimed that his cousin was mistreating him. He had asked him to clean the room when he lost his temper and stabbed him to death.

In June 2019, Dubai Police received a report about a murder in a residential building at Hor Al Anz.

“I saw the defendant sitting outside the flat and his leg was injured. We found a knife near him and witnesses confirmed that he entered the room after hearing the victim ask for help and saw the defendant stabbing the victim,” a 31-year-old Emirati police officer said in records.

“The defendant told me that the victim was treating him badly all the time. He said that the victim ordered him to clean the room and yelled at him, so he stabbed him with a knife.”

A 27-year-old Pakistani witness said that he heard someone asking to call the police and ambulance as the victim had been stabbed.

“I saw the defendant covered with blood sitting outside the room. He kept saying his brain wasn’t working’,” the witness said in records.

During interrogation, the defendant admitted to killing his cousin.

Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with premeditated murder.