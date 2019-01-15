Dubai: Dubai Customs arrested a man and his girlfriend while attempting to steal passengers’ suitcases at Dubai International Airport.
The arrest followed complaints of luggage disappearing in the DXB Arrivals section during the Christmas rush last month.
Ibrahim Al Kamali, director of passenger operations at Dubai Customs, said, “We received reports of luggage disappearing. A team of officers collected all information on the flights and the data covered 20,000 passengers of whom 10 were shortlisted as suspects in record time. Analysing the data led the officers to point the accusing finger to a passenger of Arab nationality and his girlfriend.”
The duo who arrived at the airport from an Arab country on December 30 were caught red-handed with stolen suitcases after they had removed their tags.
“The thief must have thought it was the perfect time to steal suitcases from the busy luggage carousels at the airport and get away with them. But sophisticated technology and excellent coordination and professional team work from our side helped thwart their attempt” said Al Kamali.