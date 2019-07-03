British five pound banknotes. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: A man from Comoros Island went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Wednesday after he was charged with forging banknotes and trying to dupe a policeman into paying him Dh12 million.

According to records, Dubai Police was tipped off about the 40-year-old defendant in April. They were told that the man sold fake currency and scammed people with it.

An undercover policeman contacted the defendant in a trap that was set to arrest him in Abu Hail.

The policeman told the man that he wanted to buy the currency and asked him to bring samples of the money to check if they were real.

“He handed me dollars and euros and a currency painted green and another black. He told me that the money needed to be cleaned with a special liquid to turn into real dollars. He claimed that he had around $45 million [Dh165.2 million] and wanted to sell it for Dh12 million,” said the Emirati policeman.

The defendant told the victim that he would provide him with the special liquid.

“I agreed to buy the currency and he told me that he would provide it within 15 minutes. I signalled my team and they raided the place and arrested him,” he said.

Police found the black and green banknotes inside the defendant’s car.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant possessed fake $100 and €500 banknotes.

He was charged with forging banknotes and trying to con the victim to obtain Dh12 million.