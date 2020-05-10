Man arrested for stunt driving in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A 28-year-old man has been arrested by Abu Dhabi Police for reckless driving and threatening the safety of other road users after pulling stunts.

Police said the man ignored traffic laws and drove in a dangerous manner on a public road in the Mussafah area, on the outskirts of the capital.

Such driving can result in fines of Dh2,000, 23 black points and the impounding of a vehicle for 60 days.

The case has been referred to Public Prosecution for legal action.

Abu Dhabi Police said performing stunts, gathering to watch or even publishing videos of these actions is subject to legal action.

Police urged drivers to abide by the laws and be more responsible not to endanger the lives of others.