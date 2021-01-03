A Dubai-based man has been sentenced to three years in jail for cheating a woman in to marriage. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: An Iranian man has been sentenced to three years in jail for impersonating another person by using a forged identity document, to marry a woman in Dubai.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the 52-year-old defendant had married the Iranian woman in 2007 after lying to her about his real name because he didn’t have any identity document. According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the couple had family disputes and divorced in 2018.

The fraud came to light when the 38-year-old Iranian housewife asked the defendant to have an ID and a passport done for their son. The defendant then told his wife that he had impersonated another person right from the beginning of their relationship because he did not have any identity document in his name.

Wrong name

“He introduced himself to me in 2007 with a different name. We went to Dubai Sharia Court for marriage and he presented a health card, bearing his picture and name. After the divorce, I kept asking him to have a passport issued for our son, but he kept delaying it,” said the Iranian housewife on record.

Used health card

When he finally told the woman what his real name was, she went to the police station to report the incident. Dubai Police arrested the defendant who admitted that the marriage witnesses, including his brother-in-law, knew his real name. “He said that he had used the health card as he did not have any other document. He said his son is now 12 years old and that his former wife’s family knows his real name,” an Emirati policeman said on record.

Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with forging an official document, using it and presenting false personal information to government officials.