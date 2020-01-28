Another barber who faced similar charges found not guilty

Dubai: Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday sentenced a barber to six months in jail to be followed by deportation for raping a woman.

The Filipina victim, 29, had met a 37-year-old Egyptian defendant via social media three months prior to the incident, according to court records.

In June 2019, the Egyptian called the victim at 4am to ask her where she was. She told him that she was with her friend at the Jumeirah open beach.

“He picked us up and claimed there was a party at an apartment,” said the victim. “We reached an apartment on Shaikh Zayed Road. He dragged me to the bedroom and raped me,” she added.

“I begged him to leave me alone but he wouldn’t stop and he choked me when I tried to escape.”

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old Syrian, was accused of molesting the second Filipina while they were sitting in the living room.

The 36-year-old victim testified that she was raped on the sofa while her friend was being raped inside the bedroom.

The Syrian defendant raped her again in the bedroom, according to records.

“Both offered us cash but we refused,” added the first victim. “We left the apartment and called Dubai Police.”

Police arrived to find the women waiting in the building’s reception, before they apprehended the two men.

The Syrian was also charged with rape and forcing the victim to perform lewd acts.

However, he was found not guilty in the courtroom on Monday.