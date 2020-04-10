Video of the group of men entering into a fight goes viral

Dubai: Dubai Police arrested six Asian men for getting into a fight with each other in Dubai in a blatant violation of safe distancing rules and general law and order.

According to Dubai Police, a video circulated on social media showed a group of Asian men fighting with each other.

The reason behind the fight is still unknown.

Officers at the Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police, who managed to identify the men, arrested them within an hour.

Police said the men suffered minor injuries in the fight.

Dubai Police warned agianst such unacceptable behaviour and urged the public not to violate the precautionary orders in the UAE.