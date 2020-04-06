Ajman baker tests negative for corona after spitting in the bread dough Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: A baker who was arrested by Ajman Police on Saturday after he was caught spitting in the dough while preparing bread has tested negative for coronavirus, Ajman Police confirmed on Monday.

Major General Shaikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police and head of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team of Ajman Emirate, stated that the result of the medical test of the arrested bakery worker is negative, indicating that he does not have coronavirus.

Al Nuaimi announced this to compel other restaurants and bakeries in the emirate to install permanent surveillance cameras to ensure the safety and health of community members.