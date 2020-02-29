Police appeal to pedestrians and motorists to take care

Al Ittihad road near Ansar Mall. There is a Dh200 fine for jaywalking, but some people don’t seem to care. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: As many as 48,000 pedestrians were detained and fined last year for crossing roads dangerously other than the designated places in the emirate, Abu Dhabi Police said on Saturday.

Police revealed that they posed serous danger to themselves and other road users.

The safety of pedestrians is an important strategic priority for the Abu Dhabi Police and it urged drivers to pay attention to traffic and pedestrian crossing on various roads.

Motorists should commit to reducing speeds near the places designated for pedestrian crossings, and in industrial areas, and on the internal roads of residential neighbourhoods, and give them preference in crossing the roads, the police said.

Police praised ongoing efforts in coordination with the partners, the municipalities and transport department to improve traffic safety conditions, the establishment of many bridges on the internal and external roads, and the establishment of surface passages governed by traffic lights in a manner that enhances the safety of pedestrians.