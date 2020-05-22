Municipality workers disinfect Nasiriya area in Sharjah on March 2020, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have deployed 365 patrols across the emirate to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols, the Sharjah Police chief said on Friday.

Maj Gen Saif Ziri Al Shamsi was addressing a virtual press conference on precautionary measures during Eid Al Fitr.

“In general, 97 per cent of the Sharjah community adheres to precautionary measures except for a few reckless violators,” he said.

Al Shamsi said a number of cases had been detected, mostly among workers, but the situation was in control and there was no need to impose lockdowns in any area.

Al Shamsi said the situation in industrial areas was being monitored by team of 216 personnel. As many as 97,645 workers from 31 accommodations had been tested, he said.

“Those found positive are being treated, while those who had been in touch with them were isolated. Since there is no inter-emirate travel, the chances of the virus spreading is limited among workers,” he explained.

31 worker accommodations inspected

A joint committee formed by Sharjah Police and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has so far inspected 31 worker accommodations in industrial areas and in Al Sajja. Fourteen police patrols, four patrols from the human resources department, three patrols from the economic department, in addition to six municipality patrols, are deployed in these areas.

Sharjah has 18 industrial areas in the city apart from Al Sajja outside the city.

Al Shamsi urged the community to follow safety protocosl during Eid Al Fitr.

100 per cent of Sharjah disinfected

Thabit Salem Obaid Al Tarifi, director-general of Sharjah Municipality, said his teams, including 1,200 engineers, carried out 330,000 hours of sterilisation operations using around 900 hi-tech machines .

Fahd Ahmad Al Khamiri, director of registration and licenses department, said around 13 activities were suspended to control the outbreak.