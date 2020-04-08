Repatriation flights will be announced as and when they are confirmed

Flydubai Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Budget carrier flydubai clarified on Wednesday that there are no flights yet to any destination in Pakistan and India and repatriation flights will be announced as and when they are confirmed.

“We are fully supporting governments and authorities across the flydubai network with their repatriation efforts, helping them to make arrangements for their citizens to return home,” said a statement sent by a flydubai spokesperson to Gulf News.

“We will announce repatriation flights as and when they are confirmed, recognising this is an evolving situation whilst the flight restrictions remain in place,” the airline spokesperson added.

Earlier, flydubai opened ticket sales to Pakistan but the Pakistani diplomatic posts in the UAE issued public notices on Tuesday warning passengers to be careful while purchasing tickets as no international airlines have been given permission to enter the country from the Pakistan government yet.

Pakistani expatriates were left confused but flydubai has also warned passengers that flights will be operated subject to government approval.