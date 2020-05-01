Consular services at the Philippine Consulate in Dubai are back Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Over 1,100 services were extended to Filipino expats in the first week after the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions in Dubai, according to Consul-General Paul Raymund Cortes.

“On an average, staff at the Philippine mission in Dubai have processed at least 220 transactions per day since April 26, down from 700 consular services per day prior to the lockdown,” Cortes told Gulf News.

“Many of the recent transactions were passport applications that were scheduled during the lockdown. But we must process them first before getting on new applications so as not to cause a debilitating backlog in the system,” Cortes explained.

Social distancing measures are in place for consular services

“We decided to work over the weekend to clear the backlog of passport applications in March and April. Consulate staff had to work double time. We have also enforced the regulation on physical distancing,” he added.

Cortes said Filipino nationals who were supposed to pick up their passports during the lockdown should book an appointment at www.dubaipcg.dfa.gov.ph/passport-releasing or email passport.releasing@pcgdubai.ae.

Prior appointment is required to avail consular services. The consulate also posted a reminder that it will strictly follow the no-appointment-no-service policy.

“Those with confirmed appointments are required to present the QR code that the consulate will send to their registered email to facilitate fast and efficient entry into the consulate. Print the QR code or save it in you mobile phone,” the Philippine Consulate posted on its official Facebook page.

“The online appointment forms will be printed by the consulate for signatures. Make sure to print the QR Code or save it in your mobile phone to facilitate access into the consulate,” the advisory added.

Those who go to the consulate are also requested to visit its website https://dubaipcg.dfa.gov.ph to make sure all requirements are complete. Incomplete requirements will no be processed.

ePassport renewal

Meanwhile, the application service for ePassport renewal for Filipino nationals is also available at the VFS Global Renewal Centre at Wafi Mall which is open daily from 12-8pm.