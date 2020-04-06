Indian consulate in Dubai pictured here during busier times Image Credit: Devadasan/Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai will extend the closure of its outsourced service centres in line with the announcement of the 24x7 sterilisation drive for two more weeks in the emirate.

Consul-General of India in Dubai Vipul on Sunday told Gulf News that the mission has decided to extend the closure of BLS International and IVS Global centres, which were closed till April 7, after the local government extended the sterilisation drive and movement restrictions.

In an advisory posted on Twitter on consulate services from April 5, the mission stated: “In view of the 24-hour sterilisation programme announced by the government of Dubai, the services of the consulate will be severely curtailed.”

“For emergencies, the following numbers will be active 24x7.

+971565463903 and +971507347676 (for death cases),” the message added.

Vipul said the mission would make an announcement about the extension of the closure of the centres providing passport, visa and attestation services by Monday.

He urged Indians in Dubai and northern emirates to contact the consulate via email with supporting documents in case they require any emergency service. The consulate will get back to them in 24 hours.