Dubai: GEMS Education Group has announced discounts on the current term’s fees ranging from 25 per cent to 100 per cent, in what it claims will benefit more than 26,000 students.

The relief package is aimed at supporting families that have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

All GEMS parents who have experienced a reduction in income as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, and who now have limited means to settle tuition fees, were invited to apply for the relief package. Thousands applied in just a matter of days. Applications will continue to be processed moving forward, providing ongoing protection to those parents who suffer job losses, reduced pay or business disruption.

Dino Varkey, Chief Executive Officer at GEMS Education, said: “We are committed to supporting our parents during these challenging times and to continuing to pay our teachers and academic staff in full. Our means-tested, targeted approach to providing financial assistance enables us to fulfil both of these commitments, and we firmly believe that we have struck the right balance between the two.