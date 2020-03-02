New Delhi Image Credit: File photo

DUBAI: Of the two people who were detected with coronavirus in India on March 2, one had travelled to Telangana from Dubai, according to the Press Information Bureau, Government of India.

The man is a 24-year-old software engineer working for a company in Bengaluru, said an IANS report.

According to Telangana Health Minister E. Rajender, he is undergoing treatment at an isolation ward in the government-run Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad and that his condition is stable.

The report said the techie arrived in Dubai for a company meeting last month and is suspected to have got infected after he came in contact with some people from Hong Kong. He is said to have reached Hyderabad from Bengaluru by bus on February 22.

It said the techie was suffering from fever and approached Apollo Hospital in Secunderabad for the treatment.

"He got the treatment as an outpatient at the hospital for five days. As there was no relief, the hospital referred him to Gandhi Hospital," the minister told reporters in Telangana on Monday.

The man's sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, where it tested positive for COVID-19.

Health authorities were trying to identify at least 80 people who came into contact with the techie since his return. These include his family members and bus passengers.

"They will also be screened to prevent possible spread of the virus," the minister added.

Meanwhile, the press statement issued by the Press Information Bureau said, “One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi, and one has been detected in Telangana. The person from Delhi has a travel history from Italy, while the one from Telangana has a travel history from Dubai. Further details of his travels are being ascertained.”

The statement said, “Both the patients are stable and are being closely monitored.”

The confirmation of these two cases takes the total number of cases detected in India to five. Three cases were diagnosed in Kerala early February. All the three Kerala patients had returned to the state from China.

Travel restrictions likely

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with a group of ministers on COVID-19 on Monday, Harsh Vardhan, Indian Minister for Health and Family Welfare, said 23 people are currently being tested for the virus in the country.

He urged the public not to panic. "If you spot any of the symptoms of the virus, please see a doctor or call our helpline.”

He said India is likely to issue travel restrictions as a precautionary measure. "We are keeping a watch on the evolving global scenario, and are in touch with ministries concerned for necessary timely measures. Pharmaceutical resources are adequately available too."

The country flew two special Air India jets and brought back Indians residing in Wuhan in two batches.

The health minister said as many as 25,738 persons are under community surveillance under the Intergrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network. A total of 557, 257 passengers have been screened and 15 laboratories are currently operational for testing samples, he added.