Abu Dhabi: Kezad Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group and the UAE’s largest operator of economic zones, has launched KZ Media, a new initiative focused on media services. KZ Media will provide full-service photography and videography solutions tailored to customer needs.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO of Economic Cities and Free Zones at AD Ports Group, said, “We are looking at new and innovative ways to expand and diversify our service portfolios to cater to the growing needs of our clients.”

Al Hameli said, “KZ Media’s entry into the market as a visual media service provider is part of our strategic initiatives to champion value-added services for growth.”

Kezad Group said in a statement that the company will provide Kezad Group customers with media production services to meet their requirements for visual content, photography, videography, and aerial photography.

Shadi Shawqi Abdullah, KZ Media's general manager, said, “KZ Media is committed to redefining modern media that stimulates companies’ interaction with the public through the production and development of visual media content of the highest standards. We offer services to enable customers to promote their products, services, and events in creative ways, using the latest technologies, devices, and advanced tools.”

“Our highly skilled team offers comprehensive media solutions customised to meet the unique needs of startups, medium enterprises, and established brands alike,” added Abdullah.