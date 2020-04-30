Dubai Police responds to 533,406 calls in one month Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai police received 533,406 calls during the national sterlisation drive between March 26 and April 28, an official said on Thursday.

Colonel Turki Bin Faris, Director, Command and Control Centre at Dubai Police, said Dubai’s 999 emergency number received 432,477 calls while its 901 non-emergency number received 120,960 calls.

Majority of these calls revolved around movement permits during the national sterilisation programme and THE precautionary measures to be undertaken during the drive. “The Command and Control Centre received a record 52,000 calls in just one day immediately after the Dubai Police announced movement permits for residents in the city. The exceptional efforts of the staff ensured callS were responded to in an efficient manner,” Col Bin Faris said in a statement.

He said the calls were related to queries on commuting to work, getting a movement permit, the number of passengers allowed in a car and the significance of wearing masks and gloves.

Other questions answered by Dubai Police related to permits for shopping and moving within their community.